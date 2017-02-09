Trump shows some interest in a dead immigration bill — the one Republicans killed

Sweeping legislation in Congress is often confusing, and the last major attempt to fix the immigration system, in 2013, was quickly dismissed by critics with a one-word rejoinder: "amnesty."

It was shelved by the House a short time later, despite robust support in the Senate.

But President Trump appeared intrigued when told about the details during a lunch meeting with senators Thursday.

"Well, that doesn't (sound) like amnesty to me," Trump told the senators, according to an account from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to reporters, as compiled by NBC's Kasie Hunt.

"You've got to start working on it again," the president told the group.

Well, that may or may not happen.

Republicans who have the majority in Congress effectively tanked the so-called "gang of eight" bill four years ago and have shown zero interest in reviving it.

Moreover, the bill's chief opponent, Jeff Sessions, was just sworn in Thursday as Trump's pick for attorney general.

The White House downplayed Trump's comment, according to reports.

But the exchange between Trump and the senators was notable because the president didn't immediately dismiss the landmark legislation.

When the conversation at a lunch with Trump and senators of both parties turned to immigration, lawmakers started explaining the details of the bill to the president: a 10-year path to legal status, once immigrants illegally in the U.S. pay fees, taxes and show they are following the law and learning English; followed by three more years before they can become citizens.

"Well, I want to see it," the president told the senators, according to Manchin. "I know what amnesty is, and I'm totally opposed to amnesty."

Senators were encouraged.

Republican leaders in Congress, perhaps not so much.

Trump has once again drifted from party message, and will now leave them to answer renewed questions about the immigration overhaul they shelved.

Republicans have argued for a more incremental approach.