Two Senate committees want Comey memos; intelligence panel asks him to testify

Two Senate committees have asked the FBI to turn over copies of any memos that former FBI Director James B. Comey wrote about his encounters with President Trump.

The Senate Intelligence Committee invited former Comey to testify before the panel and requested that the FBI turn over any memos alleging President Trump sought to halt the bureau's investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

The committee hopes to have a response from the FBI within 72 hours, and expects to hear from Comey soon, possibly next week.

"We’ve reached out," Chairman Richard Burr, a Republican from North Carolina, told reporters Wednesday. "We hope to have a response." The top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, said the panel invited Comey to testify in open and closed sessions.

"We don’t lack for questions," Warner said. "I don’t think I know of any member I've talked to publicly or privately -- Democrat or Republican -- that doesn’t think that Jim Comey deserves a chance to tell his side of the story."

Not long afterward, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee made a similar request for all memos that Comey may have written about meetings with the president.