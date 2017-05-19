Both sides laud Robert Mueller as special counsel, even as Trump says he faces a 'witch hunt'

While President Trump said he respects the Justice Department’s decision to name Robert Mueller special counsel of an FBI investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia, he still insists it’s a non-story -- a "witch hunt."

“There has been no collusion between certainly myself and the campaign … and the Russians. Zero,” Trump said at a news conference on Thursday.

In a week that’s seen its share of news, the announcement of Mueller as special counsel has mostly been lauded by Democrats and Republicans alike.

Here are some of Friday's headlines, and a snippet of a radio interview by House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wisc.):

Robert Mueller: A solid choice for Trump-Russia investigation ‘special counsel’ (National Review)

Mueller has served under both Republican and Democratic presidents and has admirers on both sides of the aisle. This piece highlights that bipartisan admiration.

“He is highly regarded by both parties," writes Andrew C. McCarthy. "This is perhaps best exhibited by the fact that when his ten-year term as the FBI director appointed by President George W. Bush expired in 2011, President Obama asked him to stay on for an additional two years, and Congress quickly agreed to extend his term. He is a straight shooter.”

McCarthy also offers a critique of Democrats.

“Democrats are so Trump-deranged that I suspect, despite Mueller’s solid reputation, they will claim the fix is in if impeachment does not appear to be on the horizon in short order. But most people will give Mueller a chance. And he deserves that,” he writes.

Destroying Donald Trump is all that matters in the newsrooms of the mainstream media (Washington Times)

Almost daily, Trump blames the controversies surrounding his administration on the news media. He and his advisers have branded the media the opposition party.

This op-ed seems to agree.

“There’s no cure or even treatment for Trump Derangement Syndrome, a disease as wild and as swiftly lethal as anything imported from the Ebola River valley of the dark continent,” writes Wesley Pruden. “The rules and taboos that once guided even the sleaziest excuse for a newspaper no longer apply.”

He assails the focus given to Trump’s possible ties to Russia.

“There’s no fire and only a few wisps of something that might be smoke, or more likely, the passing of partisan gas,” he writes.

Ryan on Trump: ‘He clearly did have a bad two weeks’ (Hugh Hewitt)

Well, it seems some Republicans can agree with Democrats on something--the president's had a few rough weeks. While speaking on conservative talk radio, Ryan offered his take on Trump’s administration as of late.

“Obviously, he clearly did have a bad two weeks, and clearly it’s my hope that he does right the ship, that he improves so that we can just get it going. But just so you know, we’re still doing our work, working with the administration, getting our work done. It’s not as if things stop and we wait for a better news story,” he said on the Hugh Hewitt show on Friday.