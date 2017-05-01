Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Controversial counter-terrorism advisor Sebastian Gorka will leave the White House, an official says.
- Congress reaches $1-trillion deal to fund government through September, but nothing for Trump's wall
- Trump makes curious claims about the Civil War and Andrew Jackson
- Here's what we don't know about Trump's tax proposal - how he'll pay for it
Supreme Court lets stand California ban on anti-gay therapy
|Associated Press
The Supreme Court has again rejected a challenge to California's ban on so-called gay conversion therapy.
The justices did not comment Monday in turning away an appeal from a San Diego minister and others who argued the law violated their 1st Amendment religious freedoms.
The federal appeals court in San Francisco had previously upheld the law in dismissing the constitutional challenge.
Gov. Jerry Brown signed the ban into law in late 2012. Since then, the Supreme Court has rejected efforts to upend the California law and a similar ban New Jersey.
Passing 100-day mark, Trump offers mixed signals on healthcare, taxes and North Korea
|Laura King
President Trump pushed past his first tumultuous 100 days in office by calling for action Sunday on three of his administration’s top priorities — North Korea, healthcare and tax reform — but gave mixed signals on each of them.
Trump described North Korea's mercurial leader Kim Jong Un as a “pretty smart cookie.” Undercutting a key campaign pledge, Trump suggested possible cuts to Medicare by curbing “abuses." And he declared that the top Democrat in the Senate, who has derided Trump’s tax proposal as a boon for the wealthy, was “making a fool of himself."
Vice President Mike Pence separately acknowledged on NBC’s “Meet the Press" that a sweeping White House proposal to slash individual and corporate tax rates would increase the national debt “maybe in the short term."
The White House previously has argued that improved economic growth would pay for the loss of revenue. Critics have said the Trump tax blueprint could add trillions of dollars to the deficit if enacted.
Businesses aren't spending. Can tax reform change that?
|Jim Puzzanghera
The sweeping tax overhaul plans from President Trump and House Republicans attempt to address an enduring mystery of the economic recovery: Why are U.S. businesses, flush with cash, so unwilling to spend it?
By investing more in factories, stores, equipment and new employees, companies could provide a sorely-needed boost to the lackluster U.S. economy.
But many business owners have been hesitant to open their wallets. They are wary of another downturn, and some sectors are struggling against low oil prices and a rising dollar that makes exports more expensive.
Business investment has been weak for the last couple of years, dragging down economic growth.
Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka to leave the White House
|Associated Press
An adviser to President Trump will be leaving the White House.
A senior administration official says Sebastian Gorka, a former counterterrorism analyst for Fox News who joined the administration as a counterterrorism adviser, will be leaving the White House in the coming days.
The official says that Gorka had initially been hired to play a key role on the Strategic Initiatives Group, an advisory panel created by Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon to run parallel to the National Security Council.
But that group fizzled out in the early months of the administration. Gorka was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council after he was charged last year with carrying a weapon at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The official spoke anonymously to discuss private personnel matters. Attempts to reach Gorka by email for comment were not immediately successful.
Trump makes puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson, Civil War
|Associated Press
President Trump made a puzzling claim about Andrew Jackson and the Civil War in an interview.
Speaking to the Washington Examiner, Trump wondered why issues that triggered the war “could not have been worked out” in order to prevent the bloody conflict. Trump praised the accomplishments of Jackson, the populist president he has cited as a role model.
He made the puzzling claim that Jackson “was really angry that he saw what was happening in regard to the Civil War.” But Jackson died in 1845, and the Civil War didn't begin until 16 years later, in 1861.
Trump then said, “People don't ask the question, but why was there the Civil War?”
The war was decades in the making, stemming from disputes between the North and South about slavery and states' rights.
What we don't know about Trump's tax plan (A lot)
|Jim Puzzanghera
The Trump administration unveiled its tax overhaul plan with a large amount of rhetoric and a small amount of detail.
Rushed out before President Trump reached his 100th-day-in-office milestone, the plan released Wednesday was contained on a single page with 19 bullet points. As of Friday, it still was not posted on the White House website.
Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Gary Cohn, director of the White House National Economic Council, provided some additional information in media briefings.
Many of the points in Trump's plan were general principles. And some of the proposals were so vague that even top administration officials appeared confused about them.
Congressional negotiators reach $1-trillion deal to fund government through September
|Lisa Mascaro
Congressional negotiators have reached a bipartisan deal to fund the federal government through September, easing the threat of a shutdown but denying President Trump several key priorities — including money for his promised border wall with Mexico.
The estimated $1-trillion omnibus package would provide $12.5 billion in increased military funding, about half the amount Trump requested from Congress. An additional $2.5 billion for defense would be available if the administration submits a counter-terrorism strategy to fight Islamic State.
But the deal does not include the big cuts to domestic non-defense accounts that Trump had been seeking, and thus is something of an embarrassment to the White House.
It would actually increase federal spending on medical research, green energy programs and other areas that the White House had pegged for sharp reductions.