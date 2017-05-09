Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against appointing Flynn
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- President Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates is set to testify Monday about her warnings to the Trump administration
- A Navy SEAL is killed in a raid in Somalia, the first since the "Black Hawk Down" debacle in 1993
Comey testimony on Huma Abedin emails was inaccurate, source says
|Associated Press
A person familiar with the investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server says Huma Abedin did not forward “hundreds and thousands” of emails to her husband's laptop, as FBI Director James Comey testified to Congress.
Comey last week provided new details about the investigation during a Senate committee hearing.
He said Abedin, a top Clinton aide, was in the practice of forwarding emails to the laptop of her husband, former Rep. Anthony Weiner, to be printed out and that “hundreds and thousands” had been forwarded.
But a person familiar with the investigation, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss the testimony publicly, says that was a misstatement of the number of emails involved.
The FBI had no immediate comment Tuesday.