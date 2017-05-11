Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Acting FBI chief testifies before Senate committee amid questions about Russia, Comey firing
- James B. Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director Comey
Acting FBI Director McCabe, contradicting White House, says Comey 'enjoyed broad support within FBI'
I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity, and it has been the greatest privilege and honor of my professional life to work with him. ... [He] enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does."
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe