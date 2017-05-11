Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Acting FBI Director McCabe, contradicting White House, says Comey 'enjoyed broad support within FBI'

 

I hold Director Comey in the absolute highest regard. I have the highest respect for his considerable abilities and his integrity, and it has been the greatest privilege and honor of my professional life to work with him. ... [He] enjoyed broad support within the FBI and still does."

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
66°