A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- At CPAC, president calls for Republican unity
- Trump says deportations are coming "at a rate that nobody's ever seen before"
- Treasury secretary says tax reform will be done by August
- Constituents' anger turns town halls into must-see TV
- Trump administration ends Obama-era protections for transgender students
- Catch up quickly on the healthcare debate with Obamacare 101
After Trump calls media an enemy of the people, White House bars many news outlets from briefing
|Noah Bierman
Friday's White House press briefing, normally an on-camera affair open to all reporters with press credentials, was turned into an exclusive event for certain outlets hand-picked by the administration.
The action came after President Trump on Friday described the media and what he terms "fake news" as "the enemy of the people."
On the list were Trump-friendly outlets such as Breitbart News, the Washington Times and OANN, a conservative television network that employs former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a commentator.
Off the list were some of Trump's favorite targets, including the New York Times and CNN. The Los Angeles Times was also excluded.
The off-camera briefing with Sean Spicer, the press secretary, was not solely for conservative outlets. Several mainstream reporters were also allowed in, as were pool representatives who transmit news events to a far larger group of reporters.
The Associated Press and Time magazine were also invited but declined to participate in solidarity with other news organizations that were denied entry.
The White House Correspondents' Assn. protested.