At G7 Summit, a day of clarification for the White House

As President Trump met with leaders of the world's leading economies here Friday within miles of an active volcano, the White House was working to ease a pair of diplomatic eruptions.

Trump was due to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in this coastal Sicilian resort town, amid tensions between their countries, longtime allies, following leaks to U.S. media outlets involving Britain's investigation of the Manchester terrorist bombing.

Separately, a top White House adviser partially confirmed reports that Trump had said Germany is "very bad" during Thursday's NATO meetings in Brussels, but clarified that the president was referring only to German trade policies.

Trump said, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel, "See the millions of cars they are selling to the U.S.? Terrible. We will stop this."

Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, acknowledged that Trump made the remark but added that the president "doesn't have a problem with Germany."

"He said his dad is from Germany. He said I don't have a problem with Germany, I have a problem with German trade," Cohn said.

Press access to the G7 meetings has been extremely limited, though the surrounding setting has produced abundant compelling visuals.