Here's what James Comey said about Hillary Clinton's emails back in July

In firing FBI Director James B. Comey, the Trump administration cited Comey’s public statements about the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use a private email server while she was secretary of State.

In a letter recommending Comey’s removal, Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein said Comey’s remarks, delivered at a July 5 news conference, were inappropriate – “a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do.”

Here are highlights of Comey’s statement: