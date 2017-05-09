Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates testifies about her warnings to the Trump administration about Flynn
Here's what James Comey said about Hillary Clinton's emails back in July
|Marc Duvoisin
In firing FBI Director James B. Comey, the Trump administration cited Comey’s public statements about the FBI investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use a private email server while she was secretary of State.
In a letter recommending Comey’s removal, Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein said Comey’s remarks, delivered at a July 5 news conference, were inappropriate – “a textbook example of what federal prosecutors and agents are taught not to do.”
Here are highlights of Comey’s statement:
- “Although we did not find clear evidence that Secretary Clinton or her colleagues intended to violate laws governing the handling of classified information, there is evidence that they were extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”
- Clinton’s emails included seven message chains with information classified as top secret.
- “None of these emails should have been on any kind of unclassified system.”
- “The security culture of the State Department …was generally lacking in the kind of care for classified information found elsewhere in the government.”
- Comey acknowledged that the FBI did not normally make public its recommendations to prosecutors as to whether to bring criminal charges. He added: “In this case, given the importance of the matter, I think unusual transparency is in order.”
- “Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case.”
- “I know there will be intense public debate in the wake of this recommendation, as there was throughout this investigation.”