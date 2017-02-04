Department of Homeland Security halts enforcement of controversial travel ban

Outside the federal courthouse in Seattle where a judge ordered a temporary halt to a travel ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday that it had suspended "any and all actions" related to President Trump's travel ban on immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries, as well as its temporary halt on refugee resettlements.

The move came after a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against the major parts of Trump's executive order, effective nationwide, in response to a lawsuit filed by the states of Washington and Minnesota.

"DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure," the department's statement said.

The State Department, which "provisionally revoked" 60,000 visas since the president signed his executive order on Jan. 27, said Saturday it had started re-accepting those visas from people in the countries affected.

Trump's White House has said it will ask for an emergency stay of the judge's order, arguing the president's actions were lawful.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump said amid a series of early morning tweets.

Some travelers in countries affected by the suspension -- Syria, Iraq, Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen -- already were being allowed to board planes headed to the U.S..

At Tehran's international airport, Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways and all European based airlines were issuing boarding passes for U.S.-bound passengers holding valid visas or green cards, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported Saturday.