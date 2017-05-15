Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump prepares for first foreign trip
- Supreme Court rejects appeal on North Carolina voter ID law
- Nancy Pelosi finds new power in opposing Trump
- Comey firing could carry long term costs for White House
- New FBI director may be chosen by Friday
Reporting from WASHINGTON
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief Senate on Trump's firing of FBI's Comey
|Associated Press
Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.
Last week, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he made a request for Rosenstein to answer lawmakers' questions about his memo on Comey and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.