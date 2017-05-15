CALIFORNIA
Climb inside the massive tunnel 60 feet below downtown L.A.
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Reporting from WASHINGTON

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief Senate on Trump's firing of FBI's Comey

Associated Press
U.S. Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is escorted by Capitol police and his security detail as he enters a vehicle in Washington, D.C, on May 11, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)
U.S. Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is escorted by Capitol police and his security detail as he enters a vehicle in Washington, D.C, on May 11, 2017. (Michael Reynolds / EPA)

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office. 

Last week, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he made a request for Rosenstein to answer lawmakers' questions about his memo on Comey and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
62°