Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief Senate on Trump's firing of FBI's Comey

U.S. Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein is escorted by Capitol police and his security detail as he enters a vehicle in Washington, D.C, on May 11, 2017.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about President Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.

Last week, Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said he made a request for Rosenstein to answer lawmakers' questions about his memo on Comey and the circumstances surrounding his dismissal.