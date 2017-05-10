Donald Trump is tweeting about Roger Stone, who spoke with the L.A. Times Tuesday night

President Trump tweeted angrily in response to a CNN report Wednesday morning that pointed to Roger Stone, a controversial long-time ally, among those advising Trump to fire James Comey.

The Los Angeles Times spoke with Stone on Tuesday night. And, while he would not reveal the contents of his conversations with Trump, he certainly sounded happy.

"About time," he said, soon after picking up the phone.

CNN, citing a source, said Stone told Trump that Comey should be fired. That would be significant. Not only is Stone known for pushing Trump's hardest political edges, but he is also frequently mentioned as a potential target in the FBI's investigation of Russian meddling in the election.

Here's what Trump had to say: