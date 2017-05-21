Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

'Drive out the extremists,' Trump tells Muslim leaders

A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists. Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this earth.

President Trump, speaking in Saudi Arabia

