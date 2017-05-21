Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump arrives in Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip.
- Historically black colleges view Trump administration warily, but also with some optimism
- White House does not dispute that FBI probe now includes at least one Trump aide.
- Congress rarely agrees, but most lawmakers welcome Robert S. Mueller III as special counsel
'Drive out the extremists,' Trump tells Muslim leaders
A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists. Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this earth.
President Trump, speaking in Saudi Arabia