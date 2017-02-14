A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Michael Flynn admits he misled administration
- More than 600 immigrants arrested in raids last week
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban
- Will Trump shift his approach after a week of serious setbacks?
- Trump's Mideast policy is in flux, but may become clearer when Benjamin Netanyahu visits
Ethics office recommends White House investigate and possibly discipline Kellyanne Conway
|Associated Press
The government's ethics watchdog is recommending that the White House investigate and possibly discipline President Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway.
In a letter made public Tuesday, the Office of Government Ethics wrote to White House attorneys that there's reason to believe that Conway violated the standards of ethical conduct for executive employees by endorsing Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview last week.
The letter notes lawyers for the White House and OGE spoke on Feb. 9 — the day of Conway's interview — and that the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Oversight Committee asked OGE to follow up.
White House spokesman Sean Spicer said last week that Conway has been "counseled," but the OGE said it has yet to receive any guidance on what if anything happened as a corrective action. The OGE is requesting that White House lawyers tell them in writing by Feb. 28 what they've done about the matter.