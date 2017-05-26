Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- At G7, aide clarifies Trump's slap at "very bad" Germany
- Hillary Clinton compares Trump to Nixon in commencement address
- Another court rules against Trump's travel and refugee ban
- Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is under FBI scrutiny
- Republican charged with assault wins Montana's House seat
Everyone's a winner! Or what to take away from that special congressional race in Montana
|Mark Z. Barabak
Republicans were celebrating Friday, and relieved, and it was easy to see why: The party hung on to Montana’s sole congressional seat even though its candidate faced a freshly lodged criminal charge for physically assaulting a reporter on election eve.
Though they fell short in yet another special election — Greg Gianforte won handily, 50% to 44% — Democrats also found reason to be pleased: Their candidate, flawed as he was, continued a pattern of polling better than might be expected — “over-performing,” to use the political parlance, and that could hold future promise.
It’s possible, as elections analyst Nathan Gonzales put it, to lose and still have momentum.