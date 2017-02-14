Fallout from Michael Flynn's resignation has some asking about leaks to the media

National Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn is out, but many questions remain.



What did President Trump know about Flynn's contacts with a Russian diplomat, and when? What did members of his Cabinet know?



A day after Flynn submitted his resignation, the mainstream media is still scrutinizing Flynn’s conflicting accounts and his admission that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence.



The conservative media, meanwhile, is asking different questions.

Here are some of today’s headlines:



Trump, GOP lawmakers eye 'illegal' leaks in wake of Flynn resignation (Fox News)



It’s all about who is leaking tidbits to the media.



Throughout the presidential campaign and into the first weeks of his presidency, Trump has had a complicated – perhaps vitriolic – relationship with the press.



“The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc?” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.



Fox focuses on who is leaking to the press.



House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) wants the FBI to conduct an assessment of recent media leaks, Fox noted, and went on to quote the congressman: "If, in fact, the press reports are right, someone made the decision to deliberately listen to Gen. Flynn's phone calls and that is, I think, unprecedented, unwarranted and flat-out wrong."

( Americans for Limited Government offered an explanation of its own, suggesting that Flynn's fall was a "coup" orchestrated by "the deep state bureaucratic establishment.")



The media’s jihad against the Trump White House staff (American Spectator)



Jeffrey Lord is one of Trump’s prime advocates on cable news – regularly appearing on CNN to defend the policies of the new administration.



In this piece, Lord, who served as a political director in the Reagan administration, writes that the “liberal media can’t stand the new president — it can’t abide his agenda.” He also assails the media for focusing too much on Trump’s staffers.



“The subject may change. It could be terrorism. Illegal immigration. Obamacare. Ivanka’s brand. Anything. The subject is irrelevant. The game is to zero in on this or that Trump White House staffer and paint them with some form of journalistic radioactivity,” writes Lord.



Al Franken has his own history of using ugly, offensive language (Daily Caller)



U.S. Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota is among Trump’s staunchest critics. Over the weekend, the Democratic senator castigated Trump for being “racist” in referring to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) as “Pocahontas.”



Franken is an unabashed progressive, but this piece seeks to highlight some of his past remarks about women and minorities.



“While speaking at the White House Correspondents Dinner in 1996, Franken ridiculed [former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich] with a joke about his daughter’s first menstrual period," the piece notes, referring to a New York Post report on the event.



The piece also highlights comments Franken -- then a writer for NBC's "Saturday Night Live" -- made to Harvard University's student newspaper in 1976 about how one of his skits had been rejected by "some preppies" at the university's Hasty Pudding Club.



Franken was clearly trying to push the humor envelope when he said: " I just don't like homosexuals. If you ask me, they're all homosexuals in the Pudding" -- and waited for a reaction.

Thirty years later, the Caller was all over it. "Despite his own offensive past, Franken had no problem calling out President Trump for his use of the term 'Pocahontas' to refer to Warren," associate editor Peter Hasson wrote.