FBI agents interviewed Michael Flynn last month about his contacts with Russian ambassador, official says

FBI agents interviewed then-national security advisor Michael Flynn last month about his conversations in December with the Russian ambassador to the United States, a U.S. official familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The official would not describe what Flynn said during in the interview, which took place after he took over as national security advisor on Jan. 20.

Flynn resigned late Monday under pressure for apparently misleading Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of his conversations with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

At issue was whether they discussed sanctions newly imposed by the Obama administration over Russia's meddling in the U.S. election. Flynn initially denied that they had, as did Pence and other White House officials relying on Flynn's word.

But Flynn came under renewed scrutiny after it was reported last week that transcripts, culled from routine U.S. monitoring of foreign officials' communications, showed that he and Kislyak did discuss the sanctions.

Acting Atty. Gen. Sally Yates, concerned that Flynn might become a blackmail target for the Russian government, raised concerns about the conversation with the White House counsel on Jan 26. Her warning was issued after the FBI interviewed Flynn, the official said.

The FBI interview of Flynn was first reported by the New York Times .