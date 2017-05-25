FBI investigating Kushner meetings, report says; House leader seeks more Comey documents

The chairman of the House Oversight Committee asked the FBI on Thursday to turn over more documents about former FBI Director James B. Comey's interactions with the White House and Justice Department, including materials dating back nearly four years to the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that the FBI is investigating meetings that President Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had in December with Russian officials.

The FBI and the Oversight Committee — as well as several other congressional panels — are looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump fired Comey on May 9 amid questions about the FBI's investigation, which is now being led by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, a former FBI director.

Kushner, a key White House advisor, had meetings late last year with Russia's ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak, and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov.

The Post story cited anonymous "people familiar with the investigation," who said the FBI investigation does not mean that Kushner is suspected of a crime.

Kushner's attorney, Jamie Gorelick, released a statement saying: "Mr. Kushner previously volunteered to share with Congress what he knows about these meetings. He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry."

Earlier Thursday, House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz told acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe that he wants records of Comey's contacts with the White House and Justice Department dating to September 2013, when Comey was sworn in as FBI director under President Obama.

In a letter to McCabe, Chaffetz said he is seeking to review Comey's memos and other written materials so he can "better understand" Comey's communications with the White House and attorney general's office.