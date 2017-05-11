FBI will not update the White House on Russia probe, acting FBI director says

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe has agreed to refrain from updating the White House about any investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.

McCabe made the commitment under questioning Thursday at a Senate hearing.

He was made acting director Tuesday evening following the firing of James Comey. Justice Department leaders are interviewing other candidates for the position.

McCabe earlier would not confirm President Trump's assertions that Comey had told Trump multiple times that he was not under investigation.