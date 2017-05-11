Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Acting FBI chief testifies before Senate committee amid questions about Russia, Comey firing
- James B. Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director Comey
FBI will not update the White House on Russia probe, acting FBI director says
|Associated Press
Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe has agreed to refrain from updating the White House about any investigation into Russian meddling in the presidential election.
McCabe made the commitment under questioning Thursday at a Senate hearing.
He was made acting director Tuesday evening following the firing of James Comey. Justice Department leaders are interviewing other candidates for the position.
McCabe earlier would not confirm President Trump's assertions that Comey had told Trump multiple times that he was not under investigation.