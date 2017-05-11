Feinstein: Rosenstein's memo on Comey reads like a 'hastily assembled' political document

In a scathing statement released Thursday, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) calls on both Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein to recuse themselves from the "appointment, selection and reporting of a special counsel" to investigate Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election.

Feinstein also calls Rosenstein's memo recommending the ouster of FBI Director James Comey a "political document"; "hastily assembled to justify a preordained outcome."

Here's the text of her statement:

“I’ve now read Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s memo three times. With each read I’ve become more troubled by the contents of this unusual document.



Given Rosenstein’s legal expertise and 27-year Justice Department career, I would have expected him to produce a detailed and comprehensive rationale for Director Comey’s firing including input from the agents and staff who worked with Director Comey.



But instead of a document that provides meaningful analysis, the memo reads like political document. It includes quotes from op-eds and television appearances that are as old as six months. It doesn’t include any contemporary insights from inside the FBI. The memo appears to have been hastily assembled to justify a preordained outcome.



The attorney general and deputy attorney general should recuse themselves from the appointment, selection and reporting of a special counsel. This issue should be handled by the most senior career attorney at the Justice Department.”

