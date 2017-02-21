Florida congressman finds hostile crowd at town hall

Florida Rep. Dennis A. Ross learned on Tuesday that winning an election with 58% of the vote is no indication of how the crowd will shape up at a town hall.

Appearing before about 250 people and one comfort dog, Ross dodged questions, catcalls and boos.

The Republican answered 21 questions in the 56 minutes he stood before the crowd, pacing back and forth over a large water stain that adorned the carpet at the Clermont City Center.

Most of the constituents posed adversarial questions. Three offered their support (one wished that God bless both Ross and President Trump).

The main topics had a familiar sound to them: keeping the Affordable Care Act, not cutting Social Security benefits, opposing the travel ban and protecting the environment.

Ross stuck to the party script except to say that he didn’t always condone “or defend what the president is saying or tweeting.”

Ross has been a strong supporter of President Trump and attended his rally in Melbourne, Fla., last week. He also served on Trump’s transition team.

Ross was swept into office in 2010 as part of the tea party movement.

The last question -- from a Trump critic -- had three parts: Ross was asked about the expense to taxpayers when the president spends weekends at Mar-a-Lago, the U.S.’ ties to Russia and Trump’s still unseen tax returns.

“This is the first anyone has brought that to my attention,” Ross said of the reported $10 million that it has cost to shuttle Trump between Florida and Washington three times.

The boos were hearty and long, drowning out the rest of Ross’ answer. The congressman was then hustled out the back door to the continual chant of “Do your job.”