'James Bond' actor Roger Moore dies at 89
Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Russia

Former CIA Director John Brennan on classified intel leaks: 'I find them appalling and they need to be tracked down'

 

What I was very concerned about, though, is the subsequent releases of what appears to be classified information purporting to point to the originator of the information, liaison partners. They continue to be very, very damaging leaks and I find them appalling and they need to be tracked down.

Former CIA Director John Brennan

