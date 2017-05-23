Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump wraps up two-day visit in Israel, heads to meet Pope
- Palestinians underwhelmed by Trump's visit to the West Bank
- Trump's first budget relies on rosy forecasts and trillions of dollars in cuts for domestic spending
- President condemns"evil losers" in Manchester bombing
Former CIA Director John Brennan on classified intel leaks: 'I find them appalling and they need to be tracked down'
What I was very concerned about, though, is the subsequent releases of what appears to be classified information purporting to point to the originator of the information, liaison partners. They continue to be very, very damaging leaks and I find them appalling and they need to be tracked down.
