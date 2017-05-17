Former FBI Director Robert Mueller named special prosecutor for Russia investigation

Former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III has been appointed independent special prosecutor to take over the Justice Department investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any coordination between Donald Trump's campaign and Russian intelligence.

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod J. Rosenstein announced the decision after a week of rising political pressure on the Justice Department to ensure the probe remains independent of the White House.

"My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that prosecution is warranted," Rosenstein said. "I have made no such determination."

But Rosenstein said that “based on the unique circumstances, the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.”

He said a special counsel is necessary in order for the “American people to have full confidence in the outcome.”

Mueller will have the ability to hire a staff and request a budget from the Department of Justice. He will resign from his law firm, WilmerHale.

Rosenstein has been overseeing the investigation because Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself after failing at his Senate confirmation hearing to disclose his meetings with Russia's ambassador last year.

Mueller headed the FBI from 2001 to 2013, a tenure second in length only to FBI founder J. Edgar Hoover. Mueller served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California before that.

Mueller will have broad authority to “ensure a full and thorough investigation of the Russian government’s efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.”

The order from Rosenstein, which takes effect immediately, gives Mueller authority to investigate “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump,” along with “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

Mueller also will have full authority to prosecute any federal crimes arising from the investigation, Rosenstein’s order says.

“Our nation is grounded in the rule of law and the public must be assured that government officials administer the law fairly,” he wrote.

Mueller, who also served as assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division, was appointed under Justice Department policies that allow someone from outside the department to assume control of an investigation.

This is only the second time that those special counsel rules have been invoked.

The first was the 1999 appointment of former U.S. Senator Jack Danforth to probe the deadly siege of the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas.

Patrick Fitzgerald’s investigation into the leaking by the White House of a clandestine CIA operative's name wasn’t made under this rule since Fitzgerald was already working for the Department of Justice.