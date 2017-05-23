Fox News retracts story alleging DNC staffer Seth Rich leaked info to Wikileaks before death

Fox News has retracted a story it published on May 16 alleging that an FBI forensics examination showed that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich leaked work emails to WikiLeaks before he was fatally shot.

D.C. police have said they think Rich was killed in a random robbery attempt, but conspiracy theories have emerged about his death.

Federal and local law enforcement authorities say they have found no evidence that Rich sent any DNC information to WikiLeaks.

On Tuesday, Fox News removed the article and released the statement below.