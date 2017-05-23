Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump wraps up two-day visit in Israel, heads to meet Pope
- Palestinians underwhelmed by Trump's visit to the West Bank
- Trump's first budget relies on rosy forecasts and trillions of dollars in cuts for domestic spending
- President condemns"evil losers" in Manchester bombing
Fox News retracts story alleging DNC staffer Seth Rich leaked info to Wikileaks before death
|L.A. Times staff and Associated Press
Fox News has retracted a story it published on May 16 alleging that an FBI forensics examination showed that Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich leaked work emails to WikiLeaks before he was fatally shot.
D.C. police have said they think Rich was killed in a random robbery attempt, but conspiracy theories have emerged about his death.
Federal and local law enforcement authorities say they have found no evidence that Rich sent any DNC information to WikiLeaks.
On Tuesday, Fox News removed the article and released the statement below.