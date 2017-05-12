'Garden Spicer' lets you put Sean Spicer in (or among) the bushes of your choosing

Looking for a way to spruce up your landscaping or make your Mother's Day flowers stand out? Look no further than "Garden Spicer," an homage to a recent moment for the White House Press Secretary.

While being questioned by reporters about former FBI Director James Comey's firing, Sean Spicer and his staff stood "among bushes," per the Washington Post. (The report originally said he was "in" the bushes; it was later amended.)

Thanks to a Facebook user named Lisa Kadonaga, you can download and print out a hiding Spicer for your own use.