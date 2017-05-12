Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Sean Spicer refused to comment on Trump's tweet about taping Comey
- President Trump says firing FBI Director James B. Comey was his decision
- Acting FBI chief contradicts White House, says Comey was supported inside FBI
- Acting FBI chief testifies before Senate committee amid questions about Russia, Comey firing
- Comey asked the Justice Department for more money to pursue the FBI's Russia investigation before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rules
'Garden Spicer' lets you put Sean Spicer in (or among) the bushes of your choosing
|Jessica Roy
Looking for a way to spruce up your landscaping or make your Mother's Day flowers stand out? Look no further than "Garden Spicer," an homage to a recent moment for the White House Press Secretary.
While being questioned by reporters about former FBI Director James Comey's firing, Sean Spicer and his staff stood "among bushes," per the Washington Post. (The report originally said he was "in" the bushes; it was later amended.)
Thanks to a Facebook user named Lisa Kadonaga, you can download and print out a hiding Spicer for your own use.
"Garden Spicer" was spotted this afternoon lurking on the side of a freeway.
And since we're so close to a gardening-related holiday:
Download your own "Garden Spicer" for free on Dropbox.