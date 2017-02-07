House committee votes to scrap agency that helps states improve voting systems

A House committee voted Tuesday to eliminate an independent election commission charged with helping states improve their voting systems.

The party-line vote came less than two days after Trump vowed to set up a White House commission helmed by Vice President Mike Pence to pursue Trump's erroneous claims of election fraud .

The GOP majority on the House Administration Committee voted to eliminate the Election Assistance Commission, which was created by Congress after the 2000 Florida recount to upgrade voting technology and provide election-related information to federal entities, state officials and election administrators.

Republicans, who led the effort to terminate the agency, say it's a prime example of government waste. They've been introducing legislation to end the commission for years with little success.

"If we're looking at reducing the size of government, this is a perfect example of something that can be eliminated," said Rep. Gregg Harper (R-Miss.), the committee chairman, after the bill passed on a 6-3 vote. "We don't need fluff."

Harper said he hadn't spoken to Trump about the legislation. "He's certainly welcome to call me at any time," he said.

The bill was opposed by committee Democrats and voting rights groups, who argued that the agency plays a vital role in protecting elections from hacking and other types of interference.

The committee also voted to terminate the public financing system, which provides major party presidential nominees a lump sum grant of about $94.14 million in the general election. But by accepting the grant, a candidate may not raise any additional funds and is severely limited in how much of his own money he can give or lend to his campaign.

Neither Hillary Clinton nor Trump accepted public financing in the 2016 campaign.

Money for the public financing of campaigns is collected through voluntary $3 checkoffs on tax returns. The legislation would devote $63 million of the available funds to pediatric cancer research. The remainder would be returned to the Treasury for deficit reduction.

It is unclear whether the full House will vote on the measures.