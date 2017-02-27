House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes warns against 'witch-hunt' over Trump-Russia ties

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes said on Monday he has seen no evidence from the intelligence community that there was contact between Russia and the Trump campaign.

"I want to be very careful, we can't just go on a witch hunt against Americans because they appear in a news story," said Nunes (R-Tulare). "We still don't have any evidence of them talking to Russia."

He said the committee has been briefed on the "highlights" of what the intelligence community has found, but is still collecting evidence.

The committee's ranking Democrat, Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), quickly responded, saying the committee's investigation is in its "infancy" and it's too soon to reach conclusions about the evidence.

"We haven't obtained any of the evidence yet, so it's premature for us to be saying we've reached any conclusion about the issue of collusion," Schiff said. "The most that we've had are private conversations, the chair and I with intelligence officials. That's not a substitute for an investigation."

The House and Senate Select Intelligence Committees are conducting separate investigations into Russia's reported attempts to influence voters in 2016 in an effort to curtail Hillary Clinton's chances and boost Donald Trump's. A leaked U.S. intelligence report on the attempts did not look at whether the effort succeeded.

The House committee has expanded a previous ongoing investigation of Russia cyberhacking to include a look at efforts to interfere in the 2016 election, Nunes told reporters Monday. Though it is still in its early stages — the leaders of the committee are still discussing the investigation's scope — Nunes said he expects the findings to be made public.

Schiff and Nunes spoke separately to reporters Monday. Schiff said the two agreed privately that they would jointly address reporters about the investigation going forward.

Nunes, who served as a member of Trump's transition team, said he continues to be concerned about leaks of classified and sensitive information from the White House and intelligence communities. The leaks — one of which resulted in a report about the FBI investigating Trump campaign officials — will be part of the committee's investigation.

"A government can't function with massive leaks at the highest level," Nunes said.