'It's a Russian flag!' Trickster strikes CPAC before Trump's speech

As the crowd waited to hear President Trump speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference, little red-white-and-blue flags appeared without warning, handed down the aisles by a man with a green bag, according to a witness.

The flags said "Trump." They also happened to be the flag of the Russian Federation.

"He was dressed like any one of us," said Tyler Dever, 20, a student at the University of South Florida in Tampa, who was wearing a suit. "He passed them to me and was like, 'Pass them down, pass them down.' "

Dever, caught up in the moment, passed them down, before someone sitting next to him said, "Oh, it's a Russian flag!" CPAC staff quickly recollected the flags.

"If it was just a red-white-and-blue flag, I would have picked it out," Dever said. He said it was his first time attending an event like CPAC and was surprised to see a provocateur in the audience, especially beyond the cordon set up by the Secret Service.

"Someone tried to victimize me," Dever said. "You have Secret Service out here, and I'd expect it to be fully screened. ... Thank God someone noticed."