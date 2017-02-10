Trump and Abe awkwardly shake hands and Twitter loves it

The U.S. president and Japan's prime minister met Friday. On the agenda were major world issues, including trade, the future of the U.S.-Japan security alliance and disputed islands in the East China Sea.

But at least in the world of social media, the biggest news was the handshake between the two world leaders at a photo-op in the Oval Office.

President Trump took Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's hand and they shook. And shook. And shook some more.

With cameras clicking wildly they kept at it for 19 seconds, with the president patting the prime minister's hand intermittently and awkwardly jerking Abe's hand forward at one point.

When they finally let go, Abe sat back in his chair and appeared to roll his eyes and sigh -- perhaps in relief, perhaps as a joke.

The exchange prompted a flurry of reactions on social media.