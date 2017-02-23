In Mexico, Homeland Security chief says there will be no mass deportations of people in U.S. illegally

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Mexico City on Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, on a visit to Mexico City, said Thursday that there will be no mass deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally.

Kelly also said U.S. military forces would not be used in deportation efforts and that any deportation cases would go through the U.S. legal system.

Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are in Mexico City to discuss a wide variety of issues , including immigration and security, with Mexican government officials.