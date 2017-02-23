A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump says deportations are coming "at a rate that nobody's ever seen before"
- Treasury secretary says tax reform will be done by August
- Constituents' anger turns town halls into must-see TV
- Trump administration ends Obama-era protections for transgender students
- Catch up quickly on the healthcare debate with Obamacare 101
Reporting from Mexico City
In Mexico, Homeland Security chief says there will be no mass deportations of people in U.S. illegally
|Patrick J. McDonnell
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, on a visit to Mexico City, said Thursday that there will be no mass deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally.
Kelly also said U.S. military forces would not be used in deportation efforts and that any deportation cases would go through the U.S. legal system.
Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are in Mexico City to discuss a wide variety of issues , including immigration and security, with Mexican government officials.