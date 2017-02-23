L.A. Now
24 arrested after video of off-duty officer firing gun during dispute with teens sparks Anaheim protests
Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:

Reporting from Mexico City

In Mexico, Homeland Security chief says there will be no mass deportations of people in U.S. illegally

Patrick J. McDonnell
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Mexico City on Thursday. (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)
Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, left, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Mexico City on Thursday. (Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP/Getty Images)

Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, on a visit to Mexico City, said Thursday that there will be no mass deportations of people living in the U.S. illegally.

Kelly also said U.S. military forces would not be used in deportation efforts and that any deportation cases would go through the U.S. legal system.

Kelly and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are in Mexico City to discuss a wide variety of issues , including immigration and security, with Mexican government officials.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
59°