Kremlin says Comey firing 'nothing to do' with Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Wednesday that President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey has “nothing to do with Russia.”

Comey, dismissed Tuesday, was overseeing a wide-ranging probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. That investigation, among others, is examining potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin.

Asked about the firing of Comey, Putin spokesman Dmity Peskov called it a U.S. “internal affair,” according to the government-owned Tass news agency.

“That’s the U.S. president’s independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia,” Peskov said.

The comment came as Russia’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was to meet with Trump at the White House Wednesday morning. Putin told his security advisors in a meeting hours earlier that Lavrov and Trump would discuss bilateral ties.

Lavrov was also set to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.