- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates testifies about her warnings to the Trump administration about Flynn
Kremlin says Comey firing 'nothing to do' with Russia
|Laura King
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman said Wednesday that President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey has “nothing to do with Russia.”
Comey, dismissed Tuesday, was overseeing a wide-ranging probe of Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. That investigation, among others, is examining potential collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and the Kremlin.
Asked about the firing of Comey, Putin spokesman Dmity Peskov called it a U.S. “internal affair,” according to the government-owned Tass news agency.
“That’s the U.S. president’s independent decision, which has nothing to do and should have nothing to do with Russia,” Peskov said.
The comment came as Russia’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was to meet with Trump at the White House Wednesday morning. Putin told his security advisors in a meeting hours earlier that Lavrov and Trump would discuss bilateral ties.
Lavrov was also set to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.