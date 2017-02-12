Hassan Nasrallah, shown in a 2016 screen grab, said of President Trump: "When an idiot resides in the White House, this is the beginning of the release for the oppressed in the world.”

The leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah said Sunday that having an "idiot" in the White House is a cause for optimism and will bring "relief" to people around the world.

Hassan Nasrallah, whose group is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, made his remarks in a televised speech in which he said that President Trump has revealed “the true face of the U.S. administration.” He described it as “ugly, unjust, criminal, and racist.”

“So what if Trump comes? What’s new?” he asked.

“We are not worried, but very optimistic because when an idiot resides in the White House, this is the beginning of the release for the oppressed in the world,” he said. The Arabic word he used can also be translated as "fool."

Hezbollah, a political faction with a powerful armed wing that is supported by Iran, has been a key ally, along with Russia, of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his almost six-year fight against anti-government opposition rebels.