This is a look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- The ominous silence deepened around National Security Adviser Michael Flynn
- Trump may skip Supreme Court appeal and issue new executive order on travel ban
- Will Trump shift his approach after a week of serious setbacks?
- Trump's Mideast policy is in flux, but may become clearer when Benjamin Netanyahu visits
- After raising doubts, Trump affirms "One China" policy in call with Chinese leader
- President Trump loses court battle to reinstate travel and immigration ban.
- Top general seeks more troops for war in Afghanistan.
Hezbollah leader says Trump gives him optimism. (He doesn't mean it as a compliment)
|Nabih Bulos
The leader of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah said Sunday that having an "idiot" in the White House is a cause for optimism and will bring "relief" to people around the world.
Hassan Nasrallah, whose group is considered a terrorist organization by the United States, made his remarks in a televised speech in which he said that President Trump has revealed “the true face of the U.S. administration.” He described it as “ugly, unjust, criminal, and racist.”
“So what if Trump comes? What’s new?” he asked.
“We are not worried, but very optimistic because when an idiot resides in the White House, this is the beginning of the release for the oppressed in the world,” he said. The Arabic word he used can also be translated as "fool."
Hezbollah, a political faction with a powerful armed wing that is supported by Iran, has been a key ally, along with Russia, of Syrian President Bashar Assad in his almost six-year fight against anti-government opposition rebels.