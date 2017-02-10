Many conservatives dismissive of appellate court's travel-ban ruling against Trump

Will the Trump administration find a way to effect a travel ban?



If you pore through conservative media, the answer is clear: yes.



A day after the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to reinstate President Trump’s controversial executive order barring travelers from seven majority-Muslim countries, there were plenty of conservative views noting that this issue is far from resolved.



Trump tweeted on Friday that it was a “disgraceful decision” -- and there was agreement out there.



Here are some of today’s headlines:



9th Circuit has 80 percent reversal rate at Supreme Court (Daily Caller)

The case is likely to eventually reach the U.S. Supreme Court, where eight justices could hear the matter as Trump’s nominee for the high court, Neil Gorsuch, awaits confirmation. This could lead to a 4-4 decision, which would leave the lower court’s rulings in place.



Still, this article focused on an American Bar Assn. analysis from 2010, which found that eight of out of 10 cases from the 9th Circuit that are reviewed by the Supreme Court are overruled.



“The 9th Circuit, which is known for its liberal tendencies, has the second-highest reversal rate of the 13 appellate courts below the Supreme Court,” the analysis noted.



It is notable that the appellate panel which heard the case this week, comprised of three judges -- two Democratic appointees and one appointed by a Republican -- unanimously ruled against Trump.

Analysis: Ninth Circuit would allow 9/11 hijacker to sue to come to U.S. (Breitbart)

Trump says it’s all about safety.



This analysis piece argues that the 9th Circuit ruling would allow a Sept.11 terrorist to sue the government to stay in the United States.

Hani Hasan Hanjour was one of the four pilot hijackers and “was from Saudi Arabia, a country not covered by the executive order,” writes Joel B. Pollak.

“By the reasoning of the Ninth Circuit, however, Hanjour would have due process rights to challenge his exclusion from the United States once he had been granted a student visa,” he writes. “His relationship with a U.S. ‘institution’ — in this case, an English as a Second Language school in Oakland, California — would have been enough to grant him standing. A state could have sued on his behalf even while he was still abroad.”

The Donald v. The Judges (American Spectator)

It’s become the earliest battle of the new administration.

Since he entered office on Jan. 20, it seems Trump has consistently battled judges. First it was U.S. District Judge James Robart in Washington state. Then, the judges on the 9th Circuit appeals court. His administration has even faced questions about whether he’s battling with Gorsuch, who has called some of Trump’s comments about Robart “demoralizing.”

This piece argues that it’s indeed not new for a president to battle the courts and create immigration bans.

“Not only does history offer precedent for the president’s 'unprecedented' criticism of the judiciary, so too does it provide ample examples of past chief executives restricting immigration based on broad-brush classifications such as national origin,” writes Daniel J. Flynn.

“President Franklin Roosevelt banned Japanese, Germans, and Italians from American soil by fiat the day after Pearl Harbor. Unlike Trump, he did not merely suspend entry for 90 days to check their backgrounds. The fact that they came from Japan, Germany, or Italy was all he needed to prohibit entry. While not all past restrictions appear as wise in retrospect as Roosevelt’s, this does not mark them as unlawful.”