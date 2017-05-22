Israeli and U.S. officials like to gush about the two countries’ “special relationship,” their strategic alliance and the democratic values they share.

At the airport welcoming ceremony for President Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara suggested something else shared by the two countries – a combative relationship between the media and their respective leaders.

While making chitchat with First Lady Melania Trump and the president, Sara Netanyahu said in her uneven English, “The majority of the people in Israel, unlike the media, love us. So we tell them how you are great so they love you.”

The president replied, "We have something very much in common,” and Netanyahu chimed in, “Sounds familiar.”

The prime minister’s wife drove home the point: "Very much in common. We will talk about it at dinner. A lot in common, the same media, and we will talk about it.”