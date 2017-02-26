A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- New DNC chief decries Trump's tweet that party election was rigged
- White House bats down calls for special prosecutor on Russia
- Trump says he won't go to annual White House Correspondents' dinner
- Democrats pick former Labor Secretary Tom Perez to lead the party out of the political wilderness
- At CPAC, president calls for Republican unity
- Trump says deportations are coming "at a rate that nobody's ever seen before"
- Constituents' anger turns town halls into must-see TV
- Trump administration ends Obama-era protections for transgender students
New DNC chairman Tom Perez ridicules Trump tweet over 'rigged' vote
|Laura King
President Trump claimed Sunday that the race for Democratic National Committee chairman had been “rigged” -- drawing a quick riposte from Tom Perez, who narrowly won the party's leadership race.
Trump insinuated that Perez’s DNC victory on the second ballot at a party conference in Atlanta on Saturday was because Hillary Clinton had backed Perez, a former Labor secretary in the Obama administration who was seen as representing the party's establishment forces.
Clinton did not make a formal endorsement, but Perez’s rival, Rep. Keith Ellison of Minnesota, was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the party's more liberal wing.
“Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance,” Trump tweeted early Sunday morning. “Clinton demanded Perez!”
Perez, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, told host Jake Tapper that he and Ellison “got a good kick out of that,” adding: “Donald Trump, up in the morning tweeting about us.”
Sanders, appearing on the same show, said Trump “doesn’t have a point” about the DNC vote.
Moments after Perez beat Ellison by 35 votes out of 435 cast, he named Ellison as the deputy chairman of the party, leading to widespread applause.
Perez is the first Latino to lead the Democratic Party, and he faces the challenge of trying to rebuild a party that suffered devastating losses in the 2016 election. Republicans now control not only the White House and Congress, but 33 governorships and dozens of state legislatures.
In his CNN interview, Perez sarcastically suggested that Trump should address questions about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign rather than concerning himself with the DNC leadership battle.
“Frankly, what we need to be looking at is whether this election was rigged by Donald Trump and his buddy Vladimir Putin,” he said.