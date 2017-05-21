On Saudi visit, Trump has cordial chat with Egypt's leader

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – President Trump, wrapping up a visit to Saudi Arabia, had a cordial exchange on Sunday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, the two leaders' second encounter in little over a month.

The meeting was one of a series of talks Trump held during his Saudi visit with regional allies, including the king of Bahrain and the emir of Qatar.

Sisi, a former general, has been sharply criticized by human rights groups and many Western governments over his government's jailing of thousands of opponents and other repressive policies. But his exchange with Trump included some light-hearted moments.

Sisi called the U.S. president " a unique personality who is capable of the impossible." Trump smiled and said, "I agree," prompting laughter from those assembled.

Reversing the stance of his predecessor President Obama, Trump had given Sisi a warm welcome at the White House in April, one of a series of friendly overtures to strongman-style leaders.

Trump has said little publicly about human rights under Sisi, but White House aides say behind-the-scenes talks have yielded results better than those achieved by Obama.

At the meeting in Riyadh, Trump referred to the case of Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American who was jailed for three years before being released after Trump and Sisi met last month in Washington.

"The America people appreciated that," Trump told the Egyptian leader on Sunday. Hijazi, who had started an organization to aid street children, had been held on what rights groups said were fabricated charges that included allegations of abusing children.

Sisi thanked Trump for their partnership and assured him that "Egypt is secure, able and a stable county with the cooperation of the United States.”

Egypt has weathered a series of attacks by Islamic State extremists on security forces and Christians, including twin bombings in Coptic Christian churches on Palm Sunday.

Sisi invited Trump, who repeatedly addressed him as "General," to visit Egypt. Trump accepted, saying he would come soon.