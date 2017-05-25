President Trump promises to review Manchester investigation leaks after anger from Britain

Trying to head off a diplomatic rift with Britain, President Trump on Thursday issued a statement promising "a complete review" of possible intelligence leaks related to this week's deadly terrorist attack at a Manchester concert.

Some British officials have suggested that U.S. officials are leaking sensitive information to American media outlets about the investigation into the attack.

The New York Times posted forensic photographs collected from the scene of the Manchester concert bombing, which upset British officials. Whether the photographs were provided by U.S. officials or came from some other source is not publicly known.

Trump avoided questions earlier Thursday about the possible leaks. His statement came just before he was set to address NATO at its new headquarters in a speech considered pivotal to his first trip abroad as president. British Prime Minister Theresa May was expected to confront Trump over the issue when they meet later in the day.

May told reporters as she entered the NATO gathering that she would make clear to Trump that intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies “must remain secure.”

"We have a special relationship with the USA. It’s our deepest defense and security partnership that we have,” she said. “Of course that partnership is built on trust, and part of that trust is knowing that intelligence can be shared confidently, and I will be making clear to President Trump today that intelligence shared between law enforcement agencies must remain secure.”

In his statement, Trump said that "the alleged leaks coming out of government agencies are deeply troubling."

"These leaks have been going on for a long time, and my Administration will get to the bottom of this. The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security."

The statement continued with a promise to request "the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to

launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the

culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Trump also reiterated said there is "no relationship we cherish more" than the special relationship between the two countries.

Separate leaks within his own administration and related to investigations of his campaign ties to Russia have also been a source of anger to Trump.

