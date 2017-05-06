President Trump settles in for a relatively quiet weekend in New Jersey

President Trump appeared to settle in for a quiet weekend at his New Jersey estate and golf club Saturday, after a heart-pounding week that saw him sign off on a $1-trillion spending deal to head off a government shutdown and help push through a House Republican bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

With little on Trump's public schedule, White House officials allowed the news of the week to settle in, and they set to work trying to cast Trump as a master dealmaker, when others saw the beginning of his second hundred days in office as more of a sign the real estate magnate was learning how to compromise and bend.

To get the spending bill through, Trump gave up money to start immediate construction on a wall along the border with Mexico and made other concessions to Democrats. During Trump's visit with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, White House officials agreed to requests from Abbas for a high-profile lunch with the president and to place the Palestinian flag behind Trump during their joint statement for cameras.

Trump arrived at his estate and golf club in Bedminster, N.J., late Thursday night with his wife, Melania, staying in the mansion he owns that once belonged to automaker John DeLorean. White House officials and residents of Bedminster are beginning to refer to the estate as the "summer White House."

Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida is closed for the season.

Of the sixteen weekends Trump has been in office, he has spent eight staying at his properties away from Washington, D.C., a town he regularly refers to as "the swamp."