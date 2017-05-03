Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Comey faces Senate grilling on FBI probes into Russia and Clinton
- Trump's affinity for foreign autocrats is a risky strategy
- Trump wants a deal - any deal - for Israel and Palestinians
- Senate positions to block California retirement savings effort
Here are Steve Bannon's white board goals, transcribed and annotated
|Colleen Shalby
When Rabbi Shmuley Boteach tweeted images from the White House Tuesday, he gave the world a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what appears to be Steve Bannon's to-do list.
Displayed on a large white board in a room believed to be Bannon's office — though the White House has not confirmed that — are outlines on immigration, national defense, Obamacare, tax reform and infrastructure with no less than 38 items. Several under the heading "Pledges on immigration" include a checkmark. Whether that symbolizes that a task was completed, remains in progress or something else is unclear.
Nothing mentioned on the white board reveals anything the White House hasn't already discussed, so this likely isn't the same situation as November, when a photo of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach accidentally revealed the deportation plans he shared with Trump.
Nonetheless, it's worth taking a gander. Below is a list of the most interesting points that we could decipher. Many of the them speak for themselves, as they've been ongoing topics of conversation. We've added annotations to some.
Pledges on Immigration
- Cancel all federal funding to sanctuary cities
- Suspend immigration from terror-prone regions ✔️
This proposal has been blocked by a federal court.
- Implement new extreme immigration vetting techniques
- Suspend Syrian Refugee Program ✔️
This proposal has also been blocked by a federal court.
- Create support program for victims of illegal immigrants
- Expand and revitilize the popular 287g partners
The 287g program allows state and local governments to enter a partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
- Issue detainers for all illegal immigrants who are … for any crime and they will be placed into ...removal proceedings ✔️
- End “catch-and-release” ✔️
- Hire 5,000 more Border Patrol agents ✔️
The Trump administration has asked Congress to provide extra money for the hiring of 5,000 Border Patrol agents, but the amount they'll actually be able to hire this year remains uncertain.
- Restore the Secure Communities Program ✔️
Donald Trump signed an executive order in January that restored this George W. Bush-era deportation program.
- Triple the number of ICE agents ✔️
- Build the border wall and eventually make Mexico ...
If we were to fill in the blank, we'd guess "pay for it."
- Sunset our visa laws so that Congress is forced to periodically revise and revisit them
- Finally complete biometric entry-exit tracking
The plan to track the departure of foreign visitors was first introduced in 1996, but no administration has successfully implemented it.
- Propose passage of Davis-Oliver bill
The immigration bill, proposed by then Sen. Jeff Sessions in 2015, is named for two California police officers who were killed by immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.
- ...pass “Kate’s Law”
"Kate's Law," also known as the Establishing Mandatory Minimums for Illegal Reentry Act of 2015, was proposed following the death of Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed in San Francisco by a Mexican immigrant living in the U.S. illegally.
Pledges on Obamacare
- Repeal and Replace Obamacare
Pledges on Tax Reform
- Create a 10% repatriation tax
A possible clue into what Trump's tax reform plan entails.
The biggest takeaway here is that whoever wrote these items has clear penmanship.