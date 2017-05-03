Here are Steve Bannon's white board goals, transcribed and annotated

When Rabbi Shmuley Boteach tweeted images from the White House Tuesday, he gave the world a behind-the-scenes glimpse at what appears to be Steve Bannon's to-do list.

Displayed on a large white board in a room believed to be Bannon's office — though the White House has not confirmed that — are outlines on immigration, national defense, Obamacare, tax reform and infrastructure with no less than 38 items. Several under the heading "Pledges on immigration" include a checkmark. Whether that symbolizes that a task was completed, remains in progress or something else is unclear.

Nothing mentioned on the white board reveals anything the White House hasn't already discussed, so this likely isn't the same situation as November, when a photo of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach accidentally revealed the deportation plans he shared with Trump.

Nonetheless, it's worth taking a gander. Below is a list of the most interesting points that we could decipher. Many of the them speak for themselves, as they've been ongoing topics of conversation. We've added annotations to some.