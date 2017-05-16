Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he may subpoena Comey memo

Associated Press

The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he will seek copies of any memo former FBI Director James B. Comey wrote about his meetings with President Trump.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said on Twitter that he has his "subpoena pen ready."

The tweet comes just hours after the disclosure in news reports that Comey wrote in a memo that Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

