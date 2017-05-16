Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- In tweets, President Trump acknowledges that he shared information with Russians
- The White House denies Trump revealed highly classified intelligence to Russian officials
- Senators call reports of President Trump's comments to Russians 'reckless'
- Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein to brief full Senate on firing of FBI chief
Reporting From Washington
Rep. Jason Chaffetz says he may subpoena Comey memo
|Associated Press
The Republican chairman of the House Oversight Committee says he will seek copies of any memo former FBI Director James B. Comey wrote about his meetings with President Trump.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) said on Twitter that he has his "subpoena pen ready."
The tweet comes just hours after the disclosure in news reports that Comey wrote in a memo that Trump asked him to shut down a federal investigation of former national security advisor Michael Flynn.