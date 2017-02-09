Top Senate Democrat calls on Trump to withdraw Labor nominee Puzder

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer called Thursday for President Trump to withdraw the nomination of fast-food executive Andy Puzder to be Labor secretary, calling him "probably the most anti-worker" choice ever for the Cabinet position.

Democrats and workers rights groups have been sharply critical of Puzder, chief executive of the parent company of the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's chains, for his treatment of employees and opposition to a significant minimum wage increase among other views.

On top of that, Puzder admitted this week that he had employed a housekeeper for years who was in the U.S. illegally.

"On policy and practice, Andrew Puzder has proven himself to be an enemy, not a champion, of workers' rights," Schumer said at a news conference.

"They ought to withdraw Puzder’s [nomination] before he further embarrasses this administration and further exposes the hypocrisy of President Trump saying one thing to the workers of America and then doing another," said Schumer, of New York.

Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the top Democrat on the committee that will review the nomination, said the disclosure this week about Puzder's housekeeper — and that he failed to pay taxes for her until after he was nominated — was "shocking."

"Not only is Andrew Puzder uniquely unqualified, but his decision to pick and choose what laws he himself follows is disqualifying," Murray told reporters.

"There simply should not be one set of rules for the Trump Cabinet and another for everyone else," she said.

The focus on Puzder comes after Democrats have been unable to derail other Cabinet nominees they've opposed, including Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

"This is a nominee that we want people in the country to understand has huge issues," Murray said of Puzder.

Murray said Democrats are focusing on him now because his confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee was just scheduled for next week.

The hearing had been delayed four times as senators awaited Puzder's ethics and financial disclosure forms.

The committee now has received the paperwork, in which Puzder pledged to divest his multimillion-dollar stake in CKE Restaurants Inc. and sell a wide array of other investments. The hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Schumer said Democrats are doing "everything we can to stop these awful nominees."

Democrats hope that greater attention to Puzder's record will lead to his withdrawal or defeat, Schumer said.

"It's disgraceful to put secretary of Labor and Puzder in the same sentence given his views," Schumer said.