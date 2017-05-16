Sen. Mitch McConnell floats Merrick Garland as new FBI director; judge isn't interested, associates say

The Senate's top Republican says “we can do with a little less drama from the White House” so the GOP can focus on advancing the party's legislative goals.

Appearing Tuesday morning on "Bloomberg Daybreak," Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was responding to reports that President Trump revealed highly classified information about the Islamic State group to Russian officials.

McConnell says, “I think we could do with a little less drama from the White House on a lot of things so that we can focus on our agenda.” He said that agenda includes deregulation, tax reform and repealing and replacing the healthcare law.

McConnell also says he recommended to Trump that he nominate Merrick Garland to replace fired FBI Director James Comey. Garland, the federal judge nominated to the Supreme Court last year by President Obama, was denied a Senate hearing by McConnell.

Garland has not commented, but close associates contacted several news organizations Tuesday morning to say that the judge had no interest in leaving his current position.

This post was updated with comment from Garland associates.