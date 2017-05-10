Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Comey asked Justice Department for more money to pursue Russia probe before he was fired
- Senate fails to kill Obama-era methane rule
- Trump defends Comey firing, predicting it will restore faith in FBI
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
Senate Intelligence Committee invites Comey to appear next Tuesday
|Associated Press
The Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday asked ousted FBI Director James Comey to appear before the panel next week.
It is the first time Comey has been asked to appear before Congress as a private citizen since he was fired by President Trump on Tuesday.
Rebecca Watkins, a spokeswoman for the committee, said Comey has been invited to meet in a closed session next Tuesday.
Comey had been slated to appear before the committee later this week to discuss ongoing threats to U.S. security. But the committee said acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will stand in for Comey at Thursday's hearing. Several high-ranking intelligence officials are expected to join McCabe at that open hearing.