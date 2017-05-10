Senate Intelligence Committee invites Comey to appear next Tuesday

The Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday asked ousted FBI Director James Comey to appear before the panel next week.

It is the first time Comey has been asked to appear before Congress as a private citizen since he was fired by President Trump on Tuesday.

Rebecca Watkins, a spokeswoman for the committee, said Comey has been invited to meet in a closed session next Tuesday.

Comey had been slated to appear before the committee later this week to discuss ongoing threats to U.S. security. But the committee said acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe will stand in for Comey at Thursday's hearing. Several high-ranking intelligence officials are expected to join McCabe at that open hearing.