A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- Democrats push for an independent inquiry into White House ties with Russia
- White House takes a step back from two-state solution in Israel, West Bank
- Ethics office recommends inquiry into Kellyanne Conway 's plug for Ivanka Trump
- Michael Flynn admits he misled the Trump administration
- More than 600 immigrants were arrested in raids last week
- Trump may skip a Supreme Court appeal and issue a new executive order on his travel ban
Senate votes to block rule on guns and mentally impaired
|Associated Press
The Republican-led Senate has voted to block an Obama-era regulation that would prevent an estimated 75,000 people with mental disorders from being able to purchase a firearm.
The 57-to-43 vote to revoke the regulation now sends the measure to President Trump, who is expected to sign it.
The Obama administration rule strengthened the federal background check system by requiring the Social Security Administration to include the names of beneficiaries with mental impairments who also have a third party to manage their benefits.
But some critics said the rule was too broad and unfairly stigmatized the disabled. With a Republican ally in the White House, the GOP has moved aggressively to rescind several late Obama administration regulations.