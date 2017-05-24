So what's with the president and Melania Trump holding, or not holding, hands?

First Lady Melania Trump does not say much in public, but her actions seemed to speak louder than words – or at least sent tongues wagging -- when she appeared to rebuff the president’s proffered hand as the couple descended from their plane in Rome late Tuesday.



As President Trump looked to take her hand on the steps of Air Force One, Melania Trump quickly moved it out of reach, raising it to her head to adjust her hair.



That made for two such episodes in two days. She had appeared to brush Trump’s hand away at the airport in Tel Aviv during the previous stop in the president’s foreign tour. Video of that scene, often accompanied by snarky commentary, quickly went viral.



Compare that to Melania Trump’s positively hands-on visit on Wednesday to a Rome children’s hospital, Bambino Gesu, following the couple’s visit with Pope Francis.

