Trump fires embattled FBI chief James Comey
Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Spicer's statement on Comey's firing: Trump acted on 'clear recommendations' from Justice Department officials

Press Secretary Sean Spicer's statement on the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey:

Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

 

'The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump.

 

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.

