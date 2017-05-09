Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump abruptly dismisses FBI Director James B. Comey
- Despite Turkish objections, Trump approves arms for Kurdish forces in Syria
- Former Obama administration officials say Trump was warned against naming Michael Flynn as his national security advisor
- The White House says it looks forward to working with French centrist Emmanuel Macron
- Trump tweets that the media and Democrats should shift their attention in Russia election inquiry
- Former Justice Department official Sally Yates testifies about her warnings to the Trump administration about Flynn
Spicer's statement on Comey's firing: Trump acted on 'clear recommendations' from Justice Department officials
Press Secretary Sean Spicer's statement on the firing of FBI Director James B. Comey:
Today, President Donald J. Trump informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office. President Trump acted based on the clear recommendations of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
'The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,' said President Trump.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately.
Sean Spicer