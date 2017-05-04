Some times a joke goes too far — it all depends on how it’s received.

For months, "Late Show" host Stephen Colbert has focused his monologue on President Trump. Colbert has joked about Trump's intellect, appearance and family.

But this week, he upped it a notch and is now facing a backlash.

“You talk like a sign-language gorilla that got hit in the head,” Colbert said of Trump in a monologue earlier this week. But that was just the windup. He then went on to say suggest, in the rawest, most explicit terms, that Trump was — we will be delicate here — a sexually submissive partner to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The move ignited the hashtag #FireColbert, with some accusing the comedian of homophobia. Colbert remained unapologetic and is not backing down.

“He, I believe, can take care of himself," Colbert said of Trump at a Wednesday taping of his CBS late-night show. "I have jokes; he has the launch codes. So, it's a fair fight."

Some conservative pundits beg to differ.

Here are some of today’s headlines:

Stephen Colbert is what happens when you let politics consume you (Washington Examiner)

Indeed, we live in politically charged times.

This piece asserts that Colbert is too caught up in politics.

“Stephen Colbert is what happens when you let politics take over your life. You become ugly, nasty and mean,” writes T. Becket Adams. “Colbert broke character for CBS, revealing that he is actually angrier and pettier than his nearly 20-year-old Comedy Central alter ego. His jokes have become increasingly bitter and partisan, and his style of humor uncomfortably personal. Get him near politics and watch him froth.”

He also took his criticism to Twitter.