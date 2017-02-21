A look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington:
- New Homeland Security Department memos call for strengthening immigration enforcement
- President Trump, after failing to denounce anti-Semitism, calls threats to Jews 'horrible'
- Trump's new national security advisor , H.R. McMaster, is an Army strategist
- Defense secretary says the U.S. has no desire to seize Iraq's oil, as Trump has suggested
- The White House has found ways to end DACA protections while shielding Trump from blowback
Reporting from Washington
Supreme Court justices appear split over whether Constitution extends to Mexican teenager shot across the border
|David Savage
The Supreme Court justices debated border shootings and drone strikes Tuesday in a case that could preview the legal battle over President Trump’s proposed ban on foreign travelers from certain Muslim-majority countries.
But the eight justices sounded evenly split over whether the parents of a Mexican teenager can sue the U.S. border agent who shot and killed him as he stood on the Mexican side of the border.
At issue is whether the Mexican family can invoke the Constitution’s protections against excessive force and for due process of law to restrain the conduct of the American agent, or whether U.S. law stops at the border.