These preexisting conditions covered under Obamacare may not be protected by the GOP's replacement plan

Among the conditions that once commonly made insurers deny coverage, according to a list assembled by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation , were:

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, prohibits insurers from turning away consumers with preexisting medical conditions, a practice that was once standard in the industry.

The American Health Care Act, as the House Republican healthcare bill is called, does not explicitly eliminate Obamacare's coverage guarantee.

But the bill would allow states to obtain a waiver from the federal government to eliminate another Obamacare mandate that prohibits insurers from charging people with preexisting medical conditions more for insurance.

That means that some people with preexisting conditions could see their premiums rise dramatically if the House bill becomes law..

In other words, a patient with diabetes, heart disease or cancer might still be “guaranteed” coverage, but could only obtain it if he or she pays five or 10 times as much for a health plan.