These preexisting conditions covered under Obamacare may not be protected by the GOP's replacement plan
|Noam N. Levey and Colleen Shalby
The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, prohibits insurers from turning away consumers with preexisting medical conditions, a practice that was once standard in the industry.
Among the conditions that once commonly made insurers deny coverage, according to a list assembled by the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, were:
- HIV/AIDS
- Lupus
- Alcohol abuse/drug abuse with recent treatment
- Mental disorders
- Alzheimer’s/dementia
- Multiple sclerosis
- Rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia and other inflammatory joint disease
- Muscular dystrophy
- Cancer within some period of time (e.g. 10 years)
- Severe obesity
- Cerebral palsy
- Organ transplant
- Congestive heart failure
- Paraplegia
- Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery
- Paralysis
- Crohn’s disease/ulcerative colitis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/emphysema
- Pending surgery or hospitalization
- Diabetes mellitus
- Pneumocystic pneumonia
- Epilepsy
- Pregnancy or expectant parent
- Hemophilia
- Sleep apnea
- Hepatitis C
- Stroke
- Kidney disease, renal failure
- Transsexualism
(To see Kaiser Family Foundation's full report, click here).
The American Health Care Act, as the House Republican healthcare bill is called, does not explicitly eliminate Obamacare's coverage guarantee.
But the bill would allow states to obtain a waiver from the federal government to eliminate another Obamacare mandate that prohibits insurers from charging people with preexisting medical conditions more for insurance.
That means that some people with preexisting conditions could see their premiums rise dramatically if the House bill becomes law..
In other words, a patient with diabetes, heart disease or cancer might still be “guaranteed” coverage, but could only obtain it if he or she pays five or 10 times as much for a health plan.