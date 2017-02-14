The Kremlin had no official comment Tuesday on Michael Flynn's resignation as President Trump's national security advisor. But unofficially, Russian officials heaped scorn on the United States for the "Russophobia" that, in their view, drove Flynn from office.

"This is a domestic issue of the United States,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters, declining to comment further on the resignation, which came after reports indicated that Flynn had discussed U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to the United States in December, before Trump took office. Flynn had steadfastly denied having had any such discussion about sanctions.

On Friday, Peskov had said Flynn and Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak had never discussed the lifting of the sanctions.

An outspoken Russian senator blamed Western media for vilifying Flynn.

“Flynn was forced to leave after an aggressive campaign by U.S. mainstream media,” Alexei Pushkov tweeted Tuesday in English. He cited Tuesday's New York Daily News headline -- "Russian for the exit" -- and said that "tells it all."